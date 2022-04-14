Karrat (KARRAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Karrat (KARRAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Karrat (KARRAT) Information The KARRAT Protocol is a set of smart contracts and other modules enabling users to generate in-game playable characters from NFTs, aiming to bridge the world between web3 and gaming while also unlocking the future of conversational AI chatbots to the masses. My Pet Hooligan, the first game to integrate $KARRAT and the KARRAT Protocol, is a highly anticipated social-action game in Early Access (Pre-Alpha) release on EPIC Games. Official Website: https://www.karratcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.karratcoin.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xAcd2c239012D17BEB128B0944D49015104113650 Buy KARRAT Now!

Market Cap: $ 20.69M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 353.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.50M
All-Time High: $ 1.3297
All-Time Low: $ 0.030300711023323768
Current Price: $ 0.0585

Karrat (KARRAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Karrat (KARRAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KARRAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KARRAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KARRAT's tokenomics, explore KARRAT token's live price!

