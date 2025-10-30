What is KaratDAO (KARAT)

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls. Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

KaratDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KaratDAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KARAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KaratDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KaratDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KaratDAO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KaratDAO (KARAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KaratDAO (KARAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KaratDAO.

Check the KaratDAO price prediction now!

KaratDAO (KARAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KaratDAO (KARAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KARAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KaratDAO (KARAT)

Looking for how to buy KaratDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KaratDAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KARAT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

KaratDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KaratDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KaratDAO How much is KaratDAO (KARAT) worth today? The live KARAT price in USD is 0.0005819 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KARAT to USD price? $ 0.0005819 . Check out The current price of KARAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of KaratDAO? The market cap for KARAT is $ 148.70K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KARAT? The circulating supply of KARAT is 255.54M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KARAT? KARAT achieved an ATH price of 0.05802041506845649 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KARAT? KARAT saw an ATL price of 0.000463150077110209 USD . What is the trading volume of KARAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KARAT is $ 56.42K USD . Will KARAT go higher this year? KARAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KARAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

KaratDAO (KARAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets