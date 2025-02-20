Dive deeper into how KAITO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Cliff Unlocks : All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.

: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period. Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Description / Purpose Ecosystem & Network Growth 32.2% Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives Core Contributors 25% Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors Foundation 10% For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim 10% Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners Early Backers 8.3% Allocated to Kaito’s early investors Long-term Creator Incentives 7.5% Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term Liquidity Incentives 5% To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity Binance Hodler 2% Special allocation for Binance holders

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Ecosystem Growth : Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.

: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform. Creator and Community Rewards : Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.

: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights. Core Contributors : Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.

: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors. Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.

Locking Mechanism

Cliff Vesting : Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.

: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches. No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Allocation Category Unlock Start Unlock End Unlock Type Notes Ecosystem & Network Growth 2026-02-20 2029-01-20 Monthly Gradual monthly unlocks Core Contributors 2026-02-20 2029-01-20 Monthly Gradual monthly unlocks Foundation 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Cliff/Monthly Some instant, some monthly Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim 2025-02-20 2025-02-20 Instant One-time unlock Early Backers 2026-02-20 2029-01-20 Monthly Gradual monthly unlocks Long-term Creator Incentives 2025-08-20 2029-01-20 Cliff/Monthly Some instant, some monthly Liquidity Incentives 2025-02-20 2025-02-20 Instant One-time unlock Binance Hodler 2025-02-20 2025-02-20 Instant One-time unlock

Summary Table

Category % Supply Unlock Start Unlock End Unlock Type Description/Purpose Ecosystem & Network Growth 32.2% 2026-02-20 2029-01-20 Monthly Grants, incentives, marketing Core Contributors 25% 2026-02-20 2029-01-20 Monthly Team and key contributors Foundation 10% 2025-02-20 2029-01-20 Cliff/Monthly Foundation growth and sustainability Initial Community & Ecosystem 10% 2025-02-20 2025-02-20 Instant Early community and partners Early Backers 8.3% 2026-02-20 2029-01-20 Monthly Early investors Long-term Creator Incentives 7.5% 2025-08-20 2029-01-20 Cliff/Monthly Creator rewards Liquidity Incentives 5% 2025-02-20 2025-02-20 Instant Liquidity bootstrapping Binance Hodler 2% 2025-02-20 2025-02-20 Instant Binance user rewards

Additional Notes

No Continuous Emissions : All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.

: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions. Incentive Alignment : The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.

: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation. Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.

Conclusion

KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.