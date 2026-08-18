Kaito (KAITO) Technical Analysis Today The Kaito Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAITO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kaito's analysis below. Sign Up

Kaito (KAITO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3316 -- -49.90% -63.75% -29.06%

Kaito Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kaito across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.333 0.3329 R2 0.3329 0.3328 R1 0.3328 0.3328 PP 0.3327 0.3327 S1 0.3326 0.3326 S2 0.3325 0.3326 S3 0.3324 0.3325

Kaito Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $4.02 M $4.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.11M 3-Day Active Buys $5.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $5.18 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.31M 7-Day Active Buys $20.99 M 7-Day Active Sells $20.68 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kaito Capital Flow Net Inflow KAITOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.12 M 0.33 2026-08-17 -$0.38 M 0.37 2026-08-16 -$0.95 M 0.35 2026-08-15 -$0.58 M 0.39 2026-08-14 -$1.47 M 0.41 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kaito (KAITO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kaito price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KAITO / USDT $0.3324 $0.3324 $0.3324 -10.42% 7.29M (USDT) Trade KAITO / USDC $0.3329 $0.3329 $0.3329 -10.58% 166.37K (USDT) Trade