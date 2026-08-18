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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kaito, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kaito, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Kaito (KAITO) Technical Analysis Today

Kaito (KAITO) Technical Analysis Today

The Kaito Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAITO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kaito's analysis below.

Kaito (KAITO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3316---49.90%-63.75%-29.06%
Know more about Kaito Price

Kaito Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kaito across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 1Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.333
0.3329
R2
0.3329
0.3328
R1
0.3328
0.3328
PP
0.3327
0.3327
S1
0.3326
0.3326
S2
0.3325
0.3326
S3
0.3324
0.3325

Kaito Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.25M
$4.02 M
$4.27 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.11M
3-Day Active Buys
$5.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.31M
7-Day Active Buys
$20.99 M
7-Day Active Sells
$20.68 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Kaito Capital Flow

Net InflowKAITOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.12 M0.33
2026-08-17-$0.38 M0.37
2026-08-16-$0.95 M0.35
2026-08-15-$0.58 M0.39
2026-08-14-$1.47 M0.41

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Kaito

Trade Kaito (KAITO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kaito price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAITO/USDT
$0.3324
$0.3324$0.3324
-10.42%
7.29M (USDT)
KAITO/USDC
$0.3329
$0.3329$0.3329
-10.58%
166.37K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KAITO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAITO
KAITO
USD
USD

1 KAITO = 0.3316 USD