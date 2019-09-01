Kaia (KAIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kaia (KAIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kaia (KAIA) Information Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to capture value using blockchain technology. Klaytn is the future, designed by Ground X. Official Website: https://www.kaia.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kaia.io/kaiatech/kaia-white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://www.kaiascan.io/ Buy KAIA Now!

Kaia (KAIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kaia (KAIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 892.37M $ 892.37M $ 892.37M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 6.08B $ 6.08B $ 6.08B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 4.48 $ 4.48 $ 4.48 All-Time Low: $ 0.09078462555226548 $ 0.09078462555226548 $ 0.09078462555226548 Current Price: $ 0.14666 $ 0.14666 $ 0.14666 Learn more about Kaia (KAIA) price

Kaia (KAIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kaia (KAIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KAIA's tokenomics, explore KAIA token's live price!

How to Buy KAIA Interested in adding Kaia (KAIA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KAIA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KAIA on MEXC now!

Kaia (KAIA) Price History Analysing the price history of KAIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KAIA Price History now!

KAIA Price Prediction Want to know where KAIA might be heading? Our KAIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KAIA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!