K (K) Information

$K is the native utility and governance token of the Kinto network. It is used for: - Staking to earn USDC rewards - Mining rewards for traders, stakers, and referrers - Governance, including Nio elections and treasury proposals - Collateralization in lending markets - Smart wallet utilities, such as recovery, identity, and insurance

Official Website:
https://www.kinto.xyz
Whitepaper:
https://docs.kinto.xyz/kinto-the-modular-exchange/general/litepaper
Block Explorer:
https://explorer.kinto.xyz/address/0x010700808D59d2bb92257fCafACfe8e5bFF7aB87

K (K) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for K (K), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.84M
$ 1.84M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0.4853659047991733
$ 0.4853659047991733
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

K (K) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of K (K) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of K tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many K tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand K's tokenomics, explore K token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.