MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
Jerry The Turtle Price(JYAI)
The current price of Jerry The Turtle (JYAI) today is 0.00018576 USD with a current market cap of $ 12.82M USD. JYAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jerry The Turtle Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 168.27K USD
- Jerry The Turtle price change within the day is -1.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the JYAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JYAI price information.
Track the price changes of Jerry The Turtle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000026758
|-1.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00015626
|+529.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00016076
|+643.04%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00016076
|+643.04%
Today, JYAI recorded a change of $ -0.0000026758 (-1.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.Jerry The Turtle 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00015626 (+529.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.Jerry The Turtle 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, JYAI saw a change of $ +0.00016076 (+643.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Jerry The Turtle 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00016076 (+643.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Jerry The Turtle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-1.42%
-14.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JERRY represents a groundbreaking fusion of meme culture, artificial intelligence, and entertainment. What began as a vision to revolutionize the meme coin space has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional cryptocurrency and meaningful entertainment value. Built on the foundation of community engagement and AI- powered innovation, JERRY stands as a testament to what's possible when creativity meets blockchain technology.
Jerry The Turtle is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Jerry The Turtle investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check JYAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Jerry The Turtle on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Jerry The Turtle buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jerry The Turtle, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JYAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Jerry The Turtle price prediction page.
Tracing JYAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JYAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jerry The Turtle price history page.
Looking for how to buy Jerry The Turtle? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jerry The Turtle on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 JYAI to VND
₫4.8882744
|1 JYAI to AUD
A$0.0002842128
|1 JYAI to GBP
￡0.0001356048
|1 JYAI to EUR
€0.0001616112
|1 JYAI to USD
$0.00018576
|1 JYAI to MYR
RM0.0007839072
|1 JYAI to TRY
₺0.0072947952
|1 JYAI to JPY
¥0.0266881392
|1 JYAI to RUB
₽0.0143481024
|1 JYAI to INR
₹0.0159456384
|1 JYAI to IDR
Rp2.9961286128
|1 JYAI to KRW
₩0.2517066576
|1 JYAI to PHP
₱0.0103394016
|1 JYAI to EGP
￡E.0.0092248416
|1 JYAI to BRL
R$0.0010365408
|1 JYAI to CAD
C$0.0002526336
|1 JYAI to BDT
৳0.0227054448
|1 JYAI to NGN
₦0.2911583664
|1 JYAI to UAH
₴0.0076978944
|1 JYAI to VES
Bs0.01801872
|1 JYAI to PKR
Rs0.0523991808
|1 JYAI to KZT
₸0.094774752
|1 JYAI to THB
฿0.0060613488
|1 JYAI to TWD
NT$0.0055616544
|1 JYAI to AED
د.إ0.0006817392
|1 JYAI to CHF
Fr0.0001523232
|1 JYAI to HKD
HK$0.0014563584
|1 JYAI to MAD
.د.م0.001699704
|1 JYAI to MXN
$0.0035591616
For a more in-depth understanding of Jerry The Turtle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.
While foreign banks still restrict access, and legacy systems crumble, MEXC offers an alternative ecosystem—borderless, secure, and censorship-resistant.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee