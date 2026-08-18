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The live Juventus price today is 0.2945 GBP.JUV market cap is 4,597,865.936 GBP. Track real-time JUV to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Juventus price today is 0.2945 GBP.JUV market cap is 4,597,865.936 GBP. Track real-time JUV to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Juventus Price(JUV)

1 JUV to GBP Live Price:

￡0.215131
￡0.215131￡0.215131
-1.93%1D
GBP
Juventus (JUV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:30:19 (UTC+8)

Juventus Price Today

The live Juventus (JUV) price today is ￡ 0.2945, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2945 per JUV.

Juventus currently ranks #1183 by market capitalisation at ￡ 4.60M, with a circulating supply of 15.61M JUV. During the last 24 hours, JUV traded between ￡ 0.2924 (low) and ￡ 0.3038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 27.8169061205, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.231769740119643682.

In short-term performance, JUV moved +0.03% in the last hour and -5.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.67K.

Juventus (JUV) Market Information

No.1183

￡ 4.60M
￡ 4.60M￡ 4.60M

￡ 56.67K
￡ 56.67K￡ 56.67K

￡ 5.88M
￡ 5.88M￡ 5.88M

15.61M
15.61M 15.61M

19,956,000
19,956,000 19,956,000

19,956,000
19,956,000 19,956,000

78.23%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of Juventus is ￡ 4.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.67K. The circulating supply of JUV is 15.61M, with a total supply of 19956000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 5.88M.

Juventus Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.2924
￡ 0.2924￡ 0.2924
24H Low
￡ 0.3038
￡ 0.3038￡ 0.3038
24H High

￡ 0.2924
￡ 0.2924￡ 0.2924

￡ 0.3038
￡ 0.3038￡ 0.3038

￡ 27.8169061205
￡ 27.8169061205￡ 27.8169061205

￡ 0.231769740119643682
￡ 0.231769740119643682￡ 0.231769740119643682

+0.03%

-1.93%

-5.89%

-5.89%

Juventus (JUV) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Juventus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.004234-1.93%
30 Days￡ -0.0407-12.15%
60 Days￡ -0.0564-16.08%
90 Days￡ -0.1387-32.02%
Juventus Price Change Today

Today, JUV recorded a change of ￡ -0.004234 (-1.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Juventus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0407 (-12.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Juventus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JUV saw a change of ￡ -0.0564 (-16.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Juventus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.1387 (-32.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Juventus (JUV)?

Check out the Juventus Price History page now.

Analysis for Juventus

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Juventus recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Juventus's prices?

JUV token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Team performance - Juventus' success in Serie A, Champions League, and other competitions directly impacts fan sentiment and token demand.

2. Player transfers - Major signings or departures affect brand value and fan engagement.

3. Fan engagement - Active participation in voting and platform usage drives utility demand.

4. Crypto market conditions - Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin performance influence all fan tokens.

5. Platform developments - New features on Socios.com and partnerships expand use cases.

6. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges affect price volatility and stability.

Why do people want to know Juventus's price today?

People want to know Juventus (JUV) price today because they are investors or fans interested in the football club's fan token value. JUV token allows holders to vote on club decisions, access exclusive content, and participate in fan engagement activities. Price tracking helps them make informed investment decisions.

Price Prediction for Juventus

Juventus (JUV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JUV in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Juventus (JUV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Juventus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Juventus will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JUV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Juventus Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Juventus in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Juventus? Buying JUV is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Juventus. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Juventus (JUV) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Juventus will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Juventus (JUV) Guide

What can you do with Juventus

Owning Juventus allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Juventus (JUV) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Juventus (JUV)

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once in a lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

Juventus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Juventus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Juventus Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBinance LaunchpoolChiliz Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Juventus

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:30:19 (UTC+8)

Juventus (JUV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Juventus

JUV USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JUV with leverage. Explore JUV USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Juventus (JUV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Juventus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JUV/USDT
￡0.215131
￡0.215131￡0.215131
-1.99%
189.84K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JUV-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

JUV
JUV
GBP
GBP

1 JUV = 0.214985 GBP