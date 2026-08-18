Juventus Price Today

The live Juventus (JUV) price today is ￡ 0.2945, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUV to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2945 per JUV.

Juventus currently ranks #1183 by market capitalisation at ￡ 4.60M, with a circulating supply of 15.61M JUV. During the last 24 hours, JUV traded between ￡ 0.2924 (low) and ￡ 0.3038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 27.8169061205, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.231769740119643682.

In short-term performance, JUV moved +0.03% in the last hour and -5.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.67K.

Juventus (JUV) Market Information

Rank No.1183 Market Cap ￡ 4.60M￡ 4.60M ￡ 4.60M Volume (24H) ￡ 56.67K￡ 56.67K ￡ 56.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 5.88M￡ 5.88M ￡ 5.88M Circulation Supply 15.61M 15.61M 15.61M Max Supply 19,956,000 19,956,000 19,956,000 Total Supply 19,956,000 19,956,000 19,956,000 Circulation Rate 78.23% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of Juventus is ￡ 4.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.67K. The circulating supply of JUV is 15.61M, with a total supply of 19956000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 5.88M.