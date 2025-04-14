What is CUZ (JUSTCUZ)

Shortly after his release, CZ (Changpeng Zhao) proposed to dedicate himself to philanthropic education and established the educational platform @GiggleAcademy. He had publicly recruited picture book artists on Twitter, and @JustCuzTheBook is the artist collaborating with CZ. #JustCuz is the title of the picture book created by this artist, featuring a protagonist named Cuz. Three days ago, this picture book was officially launched on the @GiggleAcademy platform. From its background perspective, $JUSTCUZ is a rare Binance-affiliated native Meme coin in the current market trend, focusing on the "education + philanthropy" narrative, and has gained certain community consensus and topicality.

What is the price of CUZ (JUSTCUZ) today? The live price of CUZ (JUSTCUZ) is 0.000639 USD . What is the market cap of CUZ (JUSTCUZ)? The current market cap of CUZ is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JUSTCUZ by its real-time market price of 0.000639 USD . What is the circulating supply of CUZ (JUSTCUZ)? The current circulating supply of CUZ (JUSTCUZ) is -- USD . What was the highest price of CUZ (JUSTCUZ)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of CUZ (JUSTCUZ) is 0.004987 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CUZ (JUSTCUZ)? The 24-hour trading volume of CUZ (JUSTCUZ) is $ 57.00K USD .

