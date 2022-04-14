Juneo Supernet (JUNE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Juneo Supernet (JUNE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Juneo Supernet (JUNE) Information Our goal is to make blockchain technology accessible for everyone. Juneo Supernet offers a strong, scalable, and secure decentralized ecosystem for both users and organizations. Official Website: https://juneo.com/ Whitepaper: https://juneo.com/litepaper Block Explorer: https://juneoscan.io/chain/2/ Buy JUNE Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 1.633
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.1496

Juneo Supernet (JUNE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Juneo Supernet (JUNE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUNE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUNE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUNE's tokenomics, explore JUNE token's live price!

