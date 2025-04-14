What is Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY)

Drawshop Kingdom Reverse is a DAO based Metaverse with NFT, P2E, GAME. In DKR World, you can create your own NFT draw-machines via Gacha Contract, enjoy Land Festivals along with other global users, or compete against other users through strategic operation of your Land! Furthermore, you may create your own 2D dotted Art Galleries, which can be used to decorate your own Land!

Drawshop Kingdom R is available on MEXC



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Drawshop Kingdom R What is the price of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY) today? The live price of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY) is 0.000409 USD . What is the market cap of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY)? The current market cap of Drawshop Kingdom R is $ 92.53K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JOY by its real-time market price of 0.000409 USD . What is the circulating supply of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY)? The current circulating supply of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY) is 226.23M USD . What was the highest price of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY) is 0.33001 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Drawshop Kingdom R (JOY) is $ 45.54K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

