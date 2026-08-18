Jotchua Price(JOTCHUA)
The live Jotchua (JOTCHUA) price today is ￡ 0.0008963, with a 26.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOTCHUA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008963 per JOTCHUA.
Jotchua currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JOTCHUA. During the last 24 hours, JOTCHUA traded between ￡ 0.0006197 (low) and ￡ 0.001114 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, JOTCHUA moved +4.19% in the last hour and -35.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.16K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of Jotchua is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.16K. The circulating supply of JOTCHUA is --, with a total supply of 999913455. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 896.22K.
+4.19%
+26.95%
-35.89%
-35.89%
Track the price changes of Jotchua for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.000138807
|+26.95%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0013247
|-59.65%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0044347
|-83.19%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0011037
|-55.19%
Today, JOTCHUA recorded a change of ￡ +0.000138807 (+26.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0013247 (-59.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, JOTCHUA saw a change of ￡ -0.0044347 (-83.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0011037 (-55.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Jotchua (JOTCHUA)?
Check out the Jotchua Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Jotchua recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the JOTCHUA market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
**Market Structure** JOTCHUA_USDT on the 4-hour timeframe is currently trading at 0.003962, situated 0.18% above the central pivot point of 0.003955, within a narrow range near the mid-axis of the hub structure. The short-term moving averages (MA and EMA) for periods 5 and 6 both indicate a buy bias, with price action positioned along the upper boundary of the moving average system. However, the structural hierarchy suggests that the bullish alignment has not yet been fully established. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a bearish crossover signal, indicating a divergence between the momentum direction of the fast and slow lines and the overall trend of the moving average system. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the lack of complete data for KDJ and StochRSI results in an incomplete assessment of short-term momentum dynamics. Volatility has narrowed, and neither long nor short positions have exhibited any significant concentrated release of energy. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 stands at 0.004053 (+2.30%), and R2 is located at 0.004182 (+5.55%), serving as immediate and extended resistance levels, respectively. On the downside, S1 is positioned at 0.003826 (-3.43%), and S2 lies at 0.003728 (-5.91%), acting as support levels during pullbacks. Currently, the price is only marginally deviated from the central pivot point.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Jotchua could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Jotchua, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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