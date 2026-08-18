JMDT Price Today

The live JMDT (JMDT) price today is ￡ 1.1133, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current JMDT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.1133 per JMDT.

JMDT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JMDT. During the last 24 hours, JMDT traded between ￡ 1.1082 (low) and ￡ 1.1426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JMDT moved +0.12% in the last hour and +29.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 202.15K.

JMDT (JMDT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 202.15K￡ 202.15K ￡ 202.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.11B￡ 1.11B ￡ 1.11B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain JMDT

The current Market Cap of JMDT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 202.15K. The circulating supply of JMDT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.11B.