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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Jimothy The Raccoon, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Jimothy The Raccoon, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Technical Analysis Today

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Technical Analysis Today

The Jimothy The Raccoon Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JIMOTHY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Jimothy The Raccoon's analysis below.

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006381--+1.46%-33.35%+59.52%
Know more about Jimothy The Raccoon Price

Jimothy The Raccoon Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Jimothy The Raccoon across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 2
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006582
0.006575
R2
0.006575
0.006571
R1
0.006572
0.006569
PP
0.006565
0.006565
S1
0.006562
0.006561
S2
0.006555
0.006559
S3
0.006552
0.006555

Jimothy The Raccoon Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$0.13 M
$0.44 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.67 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.66 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$5.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$5.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Jimothy The Raccoon Capital Flow

Net InflowJIMOTHYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Jimothy The Raccoon

Trade Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Jimothy The Raccoon price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JIMOTHY/USD1
$0.006505
$0.006505$0.006505
-15.07%
7.85M (USDT)
JIMOTHY/USDT
$0.006381
$0.006381$0.006381
-16.68%
17.93M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JIMOTHY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JIMOTHY
JIMOTHY
USD
USD

1 JIMOTHY = 0.006381 USD