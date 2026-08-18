Jimothy The Raccoon Price Today

The live Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) price today is ￡ 0.006556, with a 14.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current JIMOTHY to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.006556 per JIMOTHY.

Jimothy The Raccoon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JIMOTHY. During the last 24 hours, JIMOTHY traded between ￡ 0.006021 (low) and ￡ 0.009331 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JIMOTHY moved +1.14% in the last hour and +6.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 148.09K.

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 148.09K￡ 148.09K ￡ 148.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 6.56M￡ 6.56M ￡ 6.56M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Jimothy The Raccoon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 148.09K. The circulating supply of JIMOTHY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.56M.