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The live Jimothy The Raccoon price today is 0.006556 GBP.JIMOTHY market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time JIMOTHY to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Jimothy The Raccoon price today is 0.006556 GBP.JIMOTHY market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time JIMOTHY to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Jimothy The Raccoon Logo

Jimothy The Raccoon Price(JIMOTHY)

1 JIMOTHY to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00478588
￡0.00478588￡0.00478588
-14.40%1D
GBP
Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:49:51 (UTC+8)

Jimothy The Raccoon Price Today

The live Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) price today is ￡ 0.006556, with a 14.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current JIMOTHY to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.006556 per JIMOTHY.

Jimothy The Raccoon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JIMOTHY. During the last 24 hours, JIMOTHY traded between ￡ 0.006021 (low) and ￡ 0.009331 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JIMOTHY moved +1.14% in the last hour and +6.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 148.09K.

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Market Information

--
----

￡ 148.09K
￡ 148.09K￡ 148.09K

￡ 6.56M
￡ 6.56M￡ 6.56M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Jimothy The Raccoon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 148.09K. The circulating supply of JIMOTHY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.56M.

Jimothy The Raccoon Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.006021
￡ 0.006021￡ 0.006021
24H Low
￡ 0.009331
￡ 0.009331￡ 0.009331
24H High

￡ 0.006021
￡ 0.006021￡ 0.006021

￡ 0.009331
￡ 0.009331￡ 0.009331

--
----

--
----

+1.14%

-14.39%

+6.15%

+6.15%

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Jimothy The Raccoon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0008051-14.39%
30 Days￡ -0.001512-18.75%
60 Days￡ +0.002556+63.90%
90 Days￡ +0.002556+63.90%
Jimothy The Raccoon Price Change Today

Today, JIMOTHY recorded a change of ￡ -0.0008051 (-14.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Jimothy The Raccoon 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001512 (-18.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Jimothy The Raccoon 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JIMOTHY saw a change of ￡ +0.002556 (+63.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Jimothy The Raccoon 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.002556 (+63.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY)?

Check out the Jimothy The Raccoon Price History page now.

Analysis for Jimothy The Raccoon

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Jimothy The Raccoon recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Jimothy The Raccoon market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the JIMOTHY market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

JIMOTHY_USDT is currently trading 0.3% below the central pivot point of 0.007328 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains within the core zone of the oscillating range defined by S1 and R1. In the short term, the moving average group indicates a buy signal, while the long-term trend pivot continues to exert downward pressure. The indicator system shows directional divergence, with no significant breakout occurring at the structural level. The MACD has formed a death cross pattern, signaling the onset of downward momentum. The RSI is in the neutral zone, indicating a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces. The fast and slow indicators are showing a layered structure, with short-term buying interest coexisting alongside medium-term correction signals. Volatility remains within normal parameters, without any signs of extreme divergence or convergence. Momentum distribution appears fragmented, lacking a strong unidirectional driving force. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.007558, approximately 3.4% above the current price. Further resistance can be found at the R2 level of 0.007992, about 9.4% above the current price. On the downside, near-term support is located at the S1 level of 0.006894, roughly 5.6% below the current price. More distant support is seen at the S2 level of 0.006664, approximately 8.7% below the current price. The key pivot point of 0.007328 serves as an immediate dividing line between bullish and bearish positions.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Jimothy The Raccoon's prices?

JIMOTHY's price is driven by meme coin volatility, social media hype, community engagement, and broader crypto market trends. Speculative trading, influencer endorsements, and liquidity levels on decentralized exchanges also play critical roles. Lack of intrinsic utility means sentiment and viral momentum are the primary price determinants for this asset.

Why do people want to know Jimothy The Raccoon's price today?

Investors track JIMOTHY's price to assess real-time market value, manage portfolio risk, and identify trading opportunities. As a volatile meme coin, its price fluctuations offer potential for quick profits or losses. Monitoring helps traders decide when to buy, sell, or hold based on current sentiment and trends.

Price Prediction for Jimothy The Raccoon

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JIMOTHY in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Jimothy The Raccoon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Jimothy The Raccoon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JIMOTHY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Jimothy The Raccoon Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Jimothy The Raccoon in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Jimothy The Raccoon? Buying JIMOTHY is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Jimothy The Raccoon. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Jimothy The Raccoon will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Guide

What can you do with Jimothy The Raccoon

Owning Jimothy The Raccoon allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

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What is Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY)

JIMOTHY is a meme coin.

Jimothy The Raccoon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jimothy The Raccoon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jimothy The Raccoon

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:49:51 (UTC+8)

Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Jimothy The Raccoon

JIMOTHY USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JIMOTHY with leverage. Explore JIMOTHY USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Jimothy The Raccoon (JIMOTHY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Jimothy The Raccoon price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JIMOTHY/USD1
￡0.00475741
￡0.00475741￡0.00475741
-14.92%
7.53M (USDT)
JIMOTHY/USDT
￡0.00475157
￡0.00475157￡0.00475157
-15.02%
20.41M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JIMOTHY-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

JIMOTHY
JIMOTHY
GBP
GBP

1 JIMOTHY = 0.00478588 GBP