JGGL Price Today

The live JGGL (JGGL) price today is ￡ 4.1908, with a 4.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current JGGL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 4.1908 per JGGL.

JGGL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JGGL. During the last 24 hours, JGGL traded between ￡ 3.8421 (low) and ￡ 4.5002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JGGL moved -0.13% in the last hour and -11.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 512.96K.

JGGL (JGGL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 512.96K￡ 512.96K ￡ 512.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.19B￡ 4.19B ￡ 4.19B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of JGGL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 512.96K. The circulating supply of JGGL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.19B.