Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Jellyjelly, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Jellyjelly, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About JELLYJELLY

JELLYJELLY Price Info

What is JELLYJELLY

JELLYJELLY Official Website

JELLYJELLY Tokenomics

JELLYJELLY Price Forecast

JELLYJELLY History

JELLYJELLY Buying Guide

JELLYJELLY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

JELLYJELLY Spot

JELLYJELLY USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Technical Analysis Today

jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Technical Analysis Today

The jellyjelly Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JELLYJELLY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about jellyjelly's analysis below.

jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.056389---0.60%+4.64%-4.90%
Know more about jellyjelly Price

Jellyjelly Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Jellyjelly across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 2
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05648
0.05647
R2
0.05647
0.05646
R1
0.05646
0.05646
PP
0.05645
0.05645
S1
0.05644
0.05644
S2
0.05643
0.05644
S3
0.05642
0.05643

Jellyjelly Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.85M
$7.24 M
$8.09 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Jellyjelly Capital Flow

Net InflowJELLYJELLYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about jellyjelly

Trade jellyjelly (JELLYJELLY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live jellyjelly price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JELLYJELLY/USDT
$0.056389
$0.056389$0.056389
-2.02%
1.62M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JELLYJELLY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JELLYJELLY
JELLYJELLY
USD
USD

1 JELLYJELLY = 0.056389 USD