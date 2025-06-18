What is I m a Jeet (JEETS)

$JEETS is a Solana-based meme token inspired by the infamous “jeet” —the trader who buys tops, sells bottoms, panics during dips, and rage-tweets the devs. But this isn’t just a meme — it’s a movement of jeets turning paper hands into diamond hands. A brutally honest mirror of crypto culture, $JEETS is built on community, memes, and shared trading trauma—aiming to transform every panic-seller into a proud HODLer.

I m a Jeet (JEETS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of I m a Jeet (JEETS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JEETS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About I m a Jeet What is the price of I m a Jeet (JEETS) today? The live price of I m a Jeet (JEETS) is 0.0010622 USD . What is the market cap of I m a Jeet (JEETS)? The current market cap of I m a Jeet is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JEETS by its real-time market price of 0.0010622 USD . What is the circulating supply of I m a Jeet (JEETS)? The current circulating supply of I m a Jeet (JEETS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of I m a Jeet (JEETS)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of I m a Jeet (JEETS) is 0.0011876 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of I m a Jeet (JEETS)? The 24-hour trading volume of I m a Jeet (JEETS) is $ 67.96K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

