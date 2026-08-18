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The live Janction price today is 0.002504 GBP.JCT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time JCT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Janction price today is 0.002504 GBP.JCT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time JCT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Janction Logo

Janction Price(JCT)

1 JCT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00182792
￡0.00182792￡0.00182792
+5.21%1D
GBP
Janction (JCT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:25:06 (UTC+8)

Janction Price Today

The live Janction (JCT) price today is ￡ 0.002504, with a 5.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current JCT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.002504 per JCT.

Janction currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JCT. During the last 24 hours, JCT traded between ￡ 0.002275 (low) and ￡ 0.002646 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JCT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -30.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.63K.

Janction (JCT) Market Information

--
----

￡ 65.63K
￡ 65.63K￡ 65.63K

￡ 125.20M
￡ 125.20M￡ 125.20M

--
----

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Janction is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.63K. The circulating supply of JCT is --, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 125.20M.

Janction Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.002275
￡ 0.002275￡ 0.002275
24H Low
￡ 0.002646
￡ 0.002646￡ 0.002646
24H High

￡ 0.002275
￡ 0.002275￡ 0.002275

￡ 0.002646
￡ 0.002646￡ 0.002646

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+5.21%

-30.85%

-30.85%

Janction (JCT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Janction for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00009052+5.21%
30 Days￡ -0.00162-39.29%
60 Days￡ -0.002844-53.18%
90 Days￡ -0.000622-19.90%
Janction Price Change Today

Today, JCT recorded a change of ￡ +0.00009052 (+5.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Janction 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00162 (-39.29%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Janction 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JCT saw a change of ￡ -0.002844 (-53.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Janction 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.000622 (-19.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Janction (JCT)?

Check out the Janction Price History page now.

Analysis for Janction

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Janction recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Janction market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the JCT market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

JCT_USDT is trading above the central level of 0.002459 on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 0.002495 remains below the R1 resistance level at 0.002531. Prices are situated in the upper half of the pivot zone. In the short term, both the moving average group and the EMA group show a bullish arrangement. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, while the RSI remains in a neutral range. The fast and slow lines indicate upward momentum divergence. Volatility is stable, and the balance between long and short positions appears temporarily even at the current price level. The nearest key resistance level above is R1 at 0.002531, approximately 1.4% away from the current price. The next reference resistance level is R2 at 0.002605. On the downside, the immediate support lies at the central pivot level of 0.002459, roughly 1.4% below the current price. A secondary support level can be found at S1, around 0.002385. If the price breaks below the central pivot, it will likely test the S1 level. Overall, the current market structure is clear, with well-defined key levels.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Janction's prices?

JCT price factors include: market demand/supply dynamics, trading volume, investor sentiment, overall crypto market trends, Bitcoin correlation, regulatory news, project development updates, partnerships announcements, tokenomics changes, exchange listings, whale activities, and macroeconomic conditions affecting risk assets.

Why do people want to know Janction's price today?

People want to know Junction (JCT) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing for buying or selling, tracking investment performance, and assessing market trends. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for Janction

Janction (JCT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JCT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Janction (JCT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Janction could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Janction will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JCT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Janction Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Janction in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Janction? Buying JCT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Janction. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Janction (JCT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Janction will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Janction (JCT) Guide

What can you do with Janction

Owning Janction allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Janction (JCT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Janction (JCT)

Janction is a decentralized AI-compute pool and Layer-2 network that connects global GPU suppliers and AI teams with verifiable contribution-based incentives and transparent pricing. By combining Proof of Contribution with PVCG pricing, Janction aligns suppliers and demanders in a fair and efficient way.

Janction Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Janction, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Janction Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemDePIN

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Janction

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:25:06 (UTC+8)

Janction (JCT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Janction

JCT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JCT with leverage. Explore JCT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Janction (JCT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Janction price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JCT/USDT
￡0.00183741
￡0.00183741￡0.00183741
+5.75%
26.71M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JCT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

JCT
JCT
GBP
GBP

1 JCT = 0.00182792 GBP