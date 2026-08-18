Janction Price Today

The live Janction (JCT) price today is ￡ 0.002504, with a 5.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current JCT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.002504 per JCT.

Janction currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JCT. During the last 24 hours, JCT traded between ￡ 0.002275 (low) and ￡ 0.002646 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JCT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -30.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 65.63K.

Janction (JCT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 65.63K￡ 65.63K ￡ 65.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 125.20M￡ 125.20M ￡ 125.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Janction is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 65.63K. The circulating supply of JCT is --, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 125.20M.