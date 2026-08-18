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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Jasmy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Jasmy, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Jasmy (JASMY) Technical Analysis Today

Jasmy (JASMY) Technical Analysis Today

The Jasmy Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into JASMY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Jasmy's analysis below.

Jasmy (JASMY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003595---9.47%-24.57%-35.43%
Know more about Jasmy Price

Jasmy Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Jasmy across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 2
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003595
0.003595
R2
0.003595
0.003594
R1
0.003594
0.003594
PP
0.003594
0.003594
S1
0.003593
0.003593
S2
0.003593
0.003593
S3
0.003592
0.003593

Jasmy Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.32M
$9.10 M
$9.42 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.15M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.76 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.92 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.26M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$4.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Jasmy Capital Flow

Net InflowJASMYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.25 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.14 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.17 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.17 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Jasmy

Trade Jasmy (JASMY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Jasmy price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JASMY/USDT
$0.003595
$0.003595$0.003595
-4.22%
19.55M (USDT)
JASMY/USDC
$0.003608
$0.003608$0.003608
-3.76%
7.13M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

JASMY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JASMY
JASMY
USD
USD

1 JASMY = 0.003595 USD