Just a jacket Price Today

The live Just a jacket (JACKET) price today is ￡ 0.0002417, with a 17.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current JACKET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0002417 per JACKET.

Just a jacket currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JACKET. During the last 24 hours, JACKET traded between ￡ 0.000199 (low) and ￡ 0.0003418 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JACKET moved +6.75% in the last hour and -67.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.03K.

Just a jacket (JACKET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 59.03K￡ 59.03K ￡ 59.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 241.70K￡ 241.70K ￡ 241.70K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Just a jacket is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.03K. The circulating supply of JACKET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 241.70K.