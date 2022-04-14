Jable (JAB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jable (JAB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jable (JAB) Information Football X is a next-generation prediction platform powered by Football AI, seamlessly blending AI-driven performance metrics with fans' intellectual curiosity to redefine the football experience. Football X creates a dynamic foundation for innovative digital interactions by providing advanced insights and engaging predictions. Building on this foundation, the Jable Token (JAB) emerges as a groundbreaking blockchain payment solution exclusively designed for trading digital content generated by Football AI. It facilitates the consumption of Football AI-generated digital football content and empowers fans by recognizing their intellectual property rights on fan-centered, AI-driven platforms (e.g., customizing or remixing predictions, etc.)Additionally, it paves the way for future expansion to leagues, clubs, and media services. Official Website: http://www.jable.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9AaF731799e824a74a4D3a14e6B00bcc28c327dB Buy JAB Now!

Jable (JAB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jable (JAB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.17023 $ 0.17023 $ 0.17023 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.001558 $ 0.001558 $ 0.001558 Learn more about Jable (JAB) price

Jable (JAB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jable (JAB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JAB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JAB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JAB's tokenomics, explore JAB token's live price!

How to Buy JAB Interested in adding Jable (JAB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy JAB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy JAB on MEXC now!

Jable (JAB) Price History Analysing the price history of JAB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore JAB Price History now!

JAB Price Prediction Want to know where JAB might be heading? Our JAB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JAB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!