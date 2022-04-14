izumi Finance (IZI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into izumi Finance (IZI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

izumi Finance (IZI) Information izumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way. Official Website: https://izumi.finance/home Whitepaper: https://docs.izumi.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9ad37205d608b8b219e6a2573f922094cec5c200 Buy IZI Now!

izumi Finance (IZI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for izumi Finance (IZI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.18M $ 3.18M $ 3.18M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 787.40M $ 787.40M $ 787.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.08M $ 8.08M $ 8.08M All-Time High: $ 0.2324 $ 0.2324 $ 0.2324 All-Time Low: $ 0.003707408845399886 $ 0.003707408845399886 $ 0.003707408845399886 Current Price: $ 0.004038 $ 0.004038 $ 0.004038 Learn more about izumi Finance (IZI) price

izumi Finance (IZI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of izumi Finance (IZI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IZI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IZI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IZI's tokenomics, explore IZI token's live price!

