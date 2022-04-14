IX Token (IXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IX Token (IXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IX Token (IXT) Information PLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field. Official Website: https://www.planetix.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.planetix.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xe06bd4f5aac8d0aa337d13ec88db6defc6eaeefe Buy IXT Now!

IX Token (IXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for IX Token (IXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 18.91M
Total Supply: $ 153.26M
Circulating Supply: $ 131.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.05M
All-Time High: $ 0.9778
All-Time Low: $ 0.03588393033343515
Current Price: $ 0.14386

IX Token (IXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IX Token (IXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IXT's tokenomics, explore IXT token's live price!

