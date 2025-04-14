What is IX Token (IXT)

PLANET IX is a blockchain-based strategy and trading game with a virtual copy of our planet as its playing field.

IX Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as IX Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our IX Token price prediction page.

IX Token Price History

Tracing IXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our IX Token price history page.

How to buy IX Token (IXT)

Looking for how to buy IX Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase IX Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IXT to Local Currencies

IX Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IX Token What is the price of IX Token (IXT) today? The live price of IX Token (IXT) is 0.11354 USD . What is the market cap of IX Token (IXT)? The current market cap of IX Token is $ 14.92M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IXT by its real-time market price of 0.11354 USD . What is the circulating supply of IX Token (IXT)? The current circulating supply of IX Token (IXT) is 131.44M USD . What was the highest price of IX Token (IXT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of IX Token (IXT) is 0.9778 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of IX Token (IXT)? The 24-hour trading volume of IX Token (IXT) is $ 14.18K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

