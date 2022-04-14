Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Information Ithaca is a Non-Custodial, Composable Option Protocol enabling optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons for professional and retail users as well modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option strategy, structured product markets on any underlying. Official Website: https://www.ithacaprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ithacaprotocol.io/docs/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x49f1D4dB3ea1a64390E990C6deBEaC88EAC007Ca Buy ITHACA Now!

Market Cap: $ 599.11K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 79.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.51M
All-Time High: $ 0.14663
All-Time Low: $ 0.004934531351990261
Current Price: $ 0.007509

Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ithaca Protocol (ITHACA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ITHACA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ITHACA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ITHACA's tokenomics, explore ITHACA token's live price!

