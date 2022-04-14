Ispolink Token (ISP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ispolink Token (ISP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ispolink Token (ISP) Information Ispolink is a novel cross-chain platform for developers powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Ispolink connects blockchain firms with industry-leading tech talents seamlessly via internal AI-powered algorithms. Its end-to-end solution provides businesses with a full set of tools to easily and efficiently navigate the entire selection process. Ispolink's interoperable blockchain ecosystem offers decentralized payments at scale with the native ISP token. Official Website: https://ispolink.com/ Whitepaper: https://ispocdn-16edc.kxcdn.com/Ispolink_Whitepaper_v1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc8807f0f5ba3fa45ffbdc66928d71c5289249014

Ispolink Token (ISP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ispolink Token (ISP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.04M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 7.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.0189 All-Time Low: $ 0.000272950122589025 Current Price: $ 0.00039

Ispolink Token (ISP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ispolink Token (ISP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Ispolink Token (ISP) Price History Analysing the price history of ISP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ISP Price Prediction Want to know where ISP might be heading? Our ISP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

