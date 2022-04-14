Islamic Coin (ISLM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Islamic Coin (ISLM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Islamic Coin (ISLM) Information Islamic Coin (ISLM) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain that brings together sustainability-centered developers, validators, open-source contributors, and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance. Official Website: https://islamiccoin.net Whitepaper: https://islamiccoin.net/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.haqq.network Buy ISLM Now!

Market Cap: $ 47.39M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 2.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.10414
All-Time Low: $ 0.02059762751860959
Current Price: $ 0.02369

Islamic Coin (ISLM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISLM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISLM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ISLM's tokenomics, explore ISLM token's live price!

