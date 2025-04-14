What is Islamic Coin (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) is the native currency of HAQQ, an ethics-first L1 blockchain that brings together sustainability-centered developers, validators, open-source contributors, and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance.

Islamic Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Islamic Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ISLM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Islamic Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Islamic Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Islamic Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Islamic Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ISLM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Islamic Coin price prediction page.

Islamic Coin Price History

Tracing ISLM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ISLM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Islamic Coin price history page.

How to buy Islamic Coin (ISLM)

Looking for how to buy Islamic Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Islamic Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ISLM to Local Currencies

1 ISLM to VND ₫ 899.22987 1 ISLM to AUD A$ 0.0554106 1 ISLM to GBP ￡ 0.0263025 1 ISLM to EUR € 0.0308616 1 ISLM to USD $ 0.03507 1 ISLM to MYR RM 0.1546587 1 ISLM to TRY ₺ 1.3347642 1 ISLM to JPY ¥ 5.0342985 1 ISLM to RUB ₽ 2.8922229 1 ISLM to INR ₹ 3.0167214 1 ISLM to IDR Rp 594.4066905 1 ISLM to KRW ₩ 49.957215 1 ISLM to PHP ₱ 2.0003928 1 ISLM to EGP ￡E. 1.7878686 1 ISLM to BRL R$ 0.2044581 1 ISLM to CAD C$ 0.0483966 1 ISLM to BDT ৳ 4.2606543 1 ISLM to NGN ₦ 56.2919091 1 ISLM to UAH ₴ 1.4476896 1 ISLM to VES Bs 2.48997 1 ISLM to PKR Rs 9.837135 1 ISLM to KZT ₸ 18.1613502 1 ISLM to THB ฿ 1.178352 1 ISLM to TWD NT$ 1.136268 1 ISLM to AED د.إ 0.1287069 1 ISLM to CHF Fr 0.0287574 1 ISLM to HKD HK$ 0.2717925 1 ISLM to MAD .د.م 0.3247482 1 ISLM to MXN $ 0.7028028

Islamic Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Islamic Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Islamic Coin What is the price of Islamic Coin (ISLM) today? The live price of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is 0.03507 USD . What is the market cap of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? The current market cap of Islamic Coin is $ 61.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ISLM by its real-time market price of 0.03507 USD . What is the circulating supply of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? The current circulating supply of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is 1.74B USD . What was the highest price of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is 0.10414 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Islamic Coin (ISLM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Islamic Coin (ISLM) is $ 204.10K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!