Irys (IRYS) Technical Analysis Today The Irys Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IRYS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Irys's analysis below. Sign Up

Irys (IRYS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01339 -- -14.28% +6.18% -62.95%

Irys Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Irys across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01344 0.01344 R2 0.01344 0.01343 R1 0.01343 0.01343 PP 0.01343 0.01343 S1 0.01342 0.01342 S2 0.01342 0.01342 S3 0.01341 0.01342

Irys Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.04M $1.85 M $1.89 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Irys Capital Flow Net Inflow IRYSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-14 $0.08 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Irys (IRYS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Irys price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IRYS / USDT $0.01339 $0.01339 $0.01339 -12.31% 5.52M (USDT) Trade IRYS / USDC $0.01345 $0.01345 $0.01345 -11.97% 3.74M (USDT) Trade