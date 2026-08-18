Infrared Price(IR)
The live Infrared (IR) price today is ￡ 0.009501, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current IR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.009501 per IR.
Infrared currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IR. During the last 24 hours, IR traded between ￡ 0.009476 (low) and ￡ 0.00959 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, IR moved +0.09% in the last hour and -16.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 52.01K.
BERACHAIN
The current Market Cap of Infrared is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 52.01K. The circulating supply of IR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 9.50M.
+0.09%
-0.75%
-16.21%
-16.21%
Track the price changes of Infrared for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0000524
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.001979
|-17.24%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.006359
|-40.10%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.008499
|-47.22%
Today, IR recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000524 (-0.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001979 (-17.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, IR saw a change of ￡ -0.006359 (-40.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.008499 (-47.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Infrared (IR)?
Check out the Infrared Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Infrared recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the IR market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
**Market Structure** On the IR_USDT 4-hour timeframe, the current price stands at 0.0307, positioned 5.1% above the central pivot level of 0.02921, and situated between R1 (0.02967) and R2 (0.03016). Both the MA and EMA systems show a strong buying bias across multiple timeframes, with the price trading in the upper half of the pivot zone. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator is displaying a bullish crossover, while the RSI remains in oversold territory. The fast and slow moving averages are diverging, indicating that momentum is leaning toward the bulls, though a full resonance has not yet formed. **Key Price Levels** Above, R2 is located at 0.03016, approximately -1.8% below the current price, and R1 sits at 0.02967, roughly -3.4% away. Below, the central pivot at 0.02921 acts as immediate support, about -4.9% from the current price, while S1 is found at 0.02872, approximately -6.4% below the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Infrared could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Infrared is the full-stack liquidity and staking infrastructure powering Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity ecosystem, offering liquid staking, validator optimization, and automated PoL vaults that unlock liquidity, yield, and governance in one click.
For a more in-depth understanding of Infrared, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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