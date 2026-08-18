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The live Infrared price today is 0.009501 GBP.IR market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time IR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Infrared price today is 0.009501 GBP.IR market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time IR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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What is IR

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Infrared Logo

Infrared Price(IR)

1 IR to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00693427
￡0.00693427￡0.00693427
-0.75%1D
GBP
Infrared (IR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:19:13 (UTC+8)

Infrared Price Today

The live Infrared (IR) price today is ￡ 0.009501, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current IR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.009501 per IR.

Infrared currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IR. During the last 24 hours, IR traded between ￡ 0.009476 (low) and ￡ 0.00959 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IR moved +0.09% in the last hour and -16.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 52.01K.

Infrared (IR) Market Information

--
----

￡ 52.01K
￡ 52.01K￡ 52.01K

￡ 9.50M
￡ 9.50M￡ 9.50M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BERACHAIN

The current Market Cap of Infrared is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 52.01K. The circulating supply of IR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 9.50M.

Infrared Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.009476
￡ 0.009476￡ 0.009476
24H Low
￡ 0.00959
￡ 0.00959￡ 0.00959
24H High

￡ 0.009476
￡ 0.009476￡ 0.009476

￡ 0.00959
￡ 0.00959￡ 0.00959

--
----

--
----

+0.09%

-0.75%

-16.21%

-16.21%

Infrared (IR) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Infrared for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0000524-0.75%
30 Days￡ -0.001979-17.24%
60 Days￡ -0.006359-40.10%
90 Days￡ -0.008499-47.22%
Infrared Price Change Today

Today, IR recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000524 (-0.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Infrared 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.001979 (-17.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Infrared 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IR saw a change of ￡ -0.006359 (-40.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Infrared 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.008499 (-47.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Infrared (IR)?

Check out the Infrared Price History page now.

Analysis for Infrared

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Infrared recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Infrared market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the IR market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Oversold< 30Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

**Market Structure** On the IR_USDT 4-hour timeframe, the current price stands at 0.0307, positioned 5.1% above the central pivot level of 0.02921, and situated between R1 (0.02967) and R2 (0.03016). Both the MA and EMA systems show a strong buying bias across multiple timeframes, with the price trading in the upper half of the pivot zone. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator is displaying a bullish crossover, while the RSI remains in oversold territory. The fast and slow moving averages are diverging, indicating that momentum is leaning toward the bulls, though a full resonance has not yet formed. **Key Price Levels** Above, R2 is located at 0.03016, approximately -1.8% below the current price, and R1 sits at 0.02967, roughly -3.4% away. Below, the central pivot at 0.02921 acts as immediate support, about -4.9% from the current price, while S1 is found at 0.02872, approximately -6.4% below the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Infrared's prices?

Several key factors influence Infrared (IR) cryptocurrency prices:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall crypto market trends and Bitcoin correlation
4. Project development updates and roadmap progress
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem adoption
6. Regulatory news affecting the broader crypto space
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Exchange listings and accessibility
9. Community engagement and social media buzz
10. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates

Why do people want to know Infrared's price today?

People want to know IR price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing, and investment planning. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points, track profit/loss, and make informed buy/sell choices.

Price Prediction for Infrared

Infrared (IR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IR in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Infrared (IR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Infrared could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Infrared will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for IR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Infrared Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Infrared in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Infrared? Buying IR is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Infrared. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Infrared (IR) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Infrared will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Infrared (IR) Guide

What can you do with Infrared

Owning Infrared allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Infrared (IR) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Infrared (IR)

Infrared is the full-stack liquidity and staking infrastructure powering Berachain’s Proof-of-Liquidity ecosystem, offering liquid staking, validator optimization, and automated PoL vaults that unlock liquidity, yield, and governance in one click.

Infrared Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infrared, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Infrared Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Berachain EcosystemBinance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infrared

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:19:13 (UTC+8)

Infrared (IR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Infrared

IR USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IR with leverage. Explore IR USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Infrared (IR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infrared price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IR/USDT
￡0.00693938
￡0.00693938￡0.00693938
-0.58%
5.46M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IR-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

IR
IR
GBP
GBP

1 IR = 0.00693573 GBP