Infrared Price Today

The live Infrared (IR) price today is ￡ 0.009501, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current IR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.009501 per IR.

Infrared currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IR. During the last 24 hours, IR traded between ￡ 0.009476 (low) and ￡ 0.00959 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IR moved +0.09% in the last hour and -16.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 52.01K.

Infrared (IR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 52.01K￡ 52.01K ￡ 52.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 9.50M￡ 9.50M ￡ 9.50M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BERACHAIN

The current Market Cap of Infrared is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 52.01K. The circulating supply of IR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 9.50M.