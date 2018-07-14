IQ (IQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IQ (IQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IQ (IQ) Information The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets. Official Website: https://iqai.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x579cea1889991f68acc35ff5c3dd0621ff29b0c9

IQ (IQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 80.78M Total Supply: $ 60.00B Circulating Supply: $ 22.72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 213.36M All-Time High: $ 0.04 All-Time Low: $ 0.000624084526758 Current Price: $ 0.003556

IQ (IQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IQ (IQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

