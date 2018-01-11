IOSToken (IOST) Technical Analysis Today The IOSToken Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IOST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about IOSToken's analysis below. Sign Up

IOSToken (IOST) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0005327 -- -8.07% -19.75% -49.08%

IOSToken Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IOSToken across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0005318 0.0005316 R2 0.0005316 0.0005314 R1 0.0005315 0.0005314 PP 0.0005313 0.0005313 S1 0.0005312 0.0005311 S2 0.000531 0.0005311 S3 0.0005309 0.000531

IOSToken Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.56M $6.81 M $7.37 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. IOSToken Capital Flow Net Inflow IOSTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade IOSToken (IOST) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live IOSToken price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IOST / USDT $0.0005325 $0.0005325 $0.0005325 -2.19% 111.55M (USDT) Trade