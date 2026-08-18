IO (IO) Technical Analysis Today The IO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about IO's analysis below. Sign Up

IO (IO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.11292 -- -4.79% -23.73% -22.34%

IO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 7 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1127 0.1127 R2 0.1127 0.1126 R1 0.1126 0.1126 PP 0.1126 0.1126 S1 0.1125 0.1125 S2 0.1125 0.1125 S3 0.1124 0.1125

IO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $1.66 M $1.71 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.21 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. IO Capital Flow Net Inflow IOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.05 M 0.11 2026-08-17 -$0.07 M 0.11 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-15 $0.03 M 0.11 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade IO (IO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live IO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume IO / USDT $0.11292 $0.11292 $0.11292 -1.26% 1.64M (USDT) Trade IO / USDC $0.11269 $0.11269 $0.11269 -1.39% 482.08K (USDT) Trade