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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on IO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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IO (IO) Technical Analysis Today

IO (IO) Technical Analysis Today

The IO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into IO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about IO's analysis below.

IO (IO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.11292---4.79%-23.73%-22.34%
Know more about IO Price

IO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 7
Buy 7
Moving Averages:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 4
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1127
0.1127
R2
0.1127
0.1126
R1
0.1126
0.1126
PP
0.1126
0.1126
S1
0.1125
0.1125
S2
0.1125
0.1125
S3
0.1124
0.1125

IO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$1.66 M
$1.71 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.21 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

IO Capital Flow

Net InflowIOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.05 M0.11
2026-08-17-$0.07 M0.11
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.11
2026-08-15$0.03 M0.11
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.11

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about IO

Trade IO (IO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live IO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IO/USDT
$0.11292
$0.11292$0.11292
-1.26%
1.64M (USDT)
IO/USDC
$0.11269
$0.11269$0.11269
-1.39%
482.08K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

IO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IO
IO
USD
USD

1 IO = 0.11292 USD