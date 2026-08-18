Infinex Price Today

The live Infinex (INX) price today is ￡ 0.008075, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008075 per INX.

Infinex currently ranks #809 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.10M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between ￡ 0.00795 (low) and ￡ 0.008463 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0214684691999257523, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0046511745353873784.

In short-term performance, INX moved -1.42% in the last hour and -8.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 85.06K.

Infinex (INX) Market Information

Rank No.809 Market Cap ￡ 16.10M￡ 16.10M ￡ 16.10M Volume (24H) ￡ 85.06K￡ 85.06K ￡ 85.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 80.75M￡ 80.75M ￡ 80.75M Circulation Supply 1.99B 1.99B 1.99B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.94% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Infinex is ￡ 16.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 85.06K. The circulating supply of INX is 1.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 80.75M.