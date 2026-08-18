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The live Infinex price today is 0.008075 GBP.INX market cap is 16,103,972.5 GBP. Track real-time INX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Infinex price today is 0.008075 GBP.INX market cap is 16,103,972.5 GBP. Track real-time INX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About INX

INX Price Info

What is INX

INX Whitepaper

INX Official Website

INX Tokenomics

INX Price Forecast

INX History

INX Buying Guide

INX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Infinex Price(INX)

1 INX to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00589475
￡0.00589475￡0.00589475
-1.04%1D
GBP
Infinex (INX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:48:35 (UTC+8)

Infinex Price Today

The live Infinex (INX) price today is ￡ 0.008075, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008075 per INX.

Infinex currently ranks #809 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.10M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between ￡ 0.00795 (low) and ￡ 0.008463 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0214684691999257523, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0046511745353873784.

In short-term performance, INX moved -1.42% in the last hour and -8.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 85.06K.

Infinex (INX) Market Information

No.809

￡ 16.10M
￡ 16.10M￡ 16.10M

￡ 85.06K
￡ 85.06K￡ 85.06K

￡ 80.75M
￡ 80.75M￡ 80.75M

1.99B
1.99B 1.99B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

19.94%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Infinex is ￡ 16.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 85.06K. The circulating supply of INX is 1.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 80.75M.

Infinex Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.00795
￡ 0.00795￡ 0.00795
24H Low
￡ 0.008463
￡ 0.008463￡ 0.008463
24H High

￡ 0.00795
￡ 0.00795￡ 0.00795

￡ 0.008463
￡ 0.008463￡ 0.008463

￡ 0.0214684691999257523
￡ 0.0214684691999257523￡ 0.0214684691999257523

￡ 0.0046511745353873784
￡ 0.0046511745353873784￡ 0.0046511745353873784

-1.42%

-1.04%

-8.41%

-8.41%

Infinex (INX) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Infinex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00006195-1.04%
30 Days￡ +0.001213+17.67%
60 Days￡ -0.000187-2.27%
90 Days￡ -0.002182-21.28%
Infinex Price Change Today

Today, INX recorded a change of ￡ -0.00006195 (-1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Infinex 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.001213 (+17.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Infinex 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INX saw a change of ￡ -0.000187 (-2.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Infinex 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.002182 (-21.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Infinex (INX)?

Check out the Infinex Price History page now.

Analysis for Infinex

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Infinex recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Infinex market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the INX market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

INX_USDT is trading above the 0.00819 pivot on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently between the S1 and R1 pivots. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD has formed a golden cross pattern. Both the fast and slow indicators are aligned in the same direction. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, with no extreme divergence in momentum. Volatility is maintaining normal levels, and buying pressure slightly dominates, though selling pressure has not yet fully dissipated. The nearest support level lies at 0.00802, approximately 2.5% below the current price. On the upside, the nearest resistance is at 0.00832, about 1.2% above the current price. Further key reference levels are located at 0.00789 and 0.00849, respectively. The spacing between these critical price levels is moderate, indicating that the market is currently in a range-bound oscillation phase. Bulls and bears are locked in a battle around these pivotal levels. A breakout will require accompanying volume to confirm the move. At present, the market lacks a clear directional driver, so traders should closely monitor whether the key pivots hold or get breached.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Infinex's prices?

Several key factors influence Infinex (INX) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Platform adoption and user growth
4. Development milestones and technical updates
5. Partnership announcements
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
7. Token utility and staking rewards
8. Competition from similar platforms
9. Macroeconomic factors
10. Supply dynamics and tokenomics

Why do people want to know Infinex's price today?

People want to know Infinex (INX) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, timing market entry/exit points, tracking investment performance, and staying updated on market trends. Real-time price data helps traders capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for Infinex

Infinex (INX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of INX in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Infinex (INX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Infinex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Infinex will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for INX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Infinex Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Infinex in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Infinex? Buying INX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Infinex. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Infinex (INX) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Infinex will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Infinex (INX) Guide

What can you do with Infinex

Owning Infinex allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Infinex (INX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Infinex (INX)

Infinex is a non-custodial wallet, powered by Turnkey. Turnkey is a key management solution built by the team that developed Coinbase Custody. Infinex uses passkeys for account access and control. The growing adoption of passkeys across the entire technology ecosystem ensures that a passkey-based self-custody platform optimises UX for most people. Infinex is composed of several interfaces. Together, they meet the user where they live and optimise the onchain experience. Infinex has been in development for the past 2 years, led by Kain Warwick, the founder of Synthetix.

Infinex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infinex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Infinex Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI ApplicationsAnalyticsArtificial Intelligence (AI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinex

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:48:35 (UTC+8)

Infinex (INX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Infinex

INX USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on INX with leverage. Explore INX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Infinex (INX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infinex price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INX/USDT
￡0.00590862
￡0.00590862￡0.00590862
-0.96%
10.39M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INX-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

INX
INX
GBP
GBP

1 INX = 0.00589475 GBP