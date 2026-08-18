Infinex Price(INX)
The live Infinex (INX) price today is ￡ 0.008075, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008075 per INX.
Infinex currently ranks #809 by market capitalisation at ￡ 16.10M, with a circulating supply of 1.99B INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between ￡ 0.00795 (low) and ￡ 0.008463 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0214684691999257523, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0046511745353873784.
In short-term performance, INX moved -1.42% in the last hour and -8.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 85.06K.
No.809
19.94%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Infinex is ￡ 16.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 85.06K. The circulating supply of INX is 1.99B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 80.75M.
-1.42%
-1.04%
-8.41%
-8.41%
Track the price changes of Infinex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00006195
|-1.04%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.001213
|+17.67%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.000187
|-2.27%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.002182
|-21.28%
Today, INX recorded a change of ￡ -0.00006195 (-1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.001213 (+17.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, INX saw a change of ￡ -0.000187 (-2.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.002182 (-21.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Infinex (INX)?
Check out the Infinex Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Infinex recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the INX market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
INX_USDT is trading above the 0.00819 pivot on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently between the S1 and R1 pivots. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD has formed a golden cross pattern. Both the fast and slow indicators are aligned in the same direction. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, with no extreme divergence in momentum. Volatility is maintaining normal levels, and buying pressure slightly dominates, though selling pressure has not yet fully dissipated. The nearest support level lies at 0.00802, approximately 2.5% below the current price. On the upside, the nearest resistance is at 0.00832, about 1.2% above the current price. Further key reference levels are located at 0.00789 and 0.00849, respectively. The spacing between these critical price levels is moderate, indicating that the market is currently in a range-bound oscillation phase. Bulls and bears are locked in a battle around these pivotal levels. A breakout will require accompanying volume to confirm the move. At present, the market lacks a clear directional driver, so traders should closely monitor whether the key pivots hold or get breached.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Infinex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Infinex? Buying INX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Infinex. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Infinex (INX) Buying journey.
Owning Infinex allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Infinex (INX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Infinex is a non-custodial wallet, powered by Turnkey. Turnkey is a key management solution built by the team that developed Coinbase Custody. Infinex uses passkeys for account access and control. The growing adoption of passkeys across the entire technology ecosystem ensures that a passkey-based self-custody platform optimises UX for most people. Infinex is composed of several interfaces. Together, they meet the user where they live and optimise the onchain experience. Infinex has been in development for the past 2 years, led by Kain Warwick, the founder of Synthetix.
For a more in-depth understanding of Infinex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on INX with leverage. Explore INX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Infinex price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.