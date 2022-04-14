Interlay (INTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Interlay (INTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Interlay (INTR) Information Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum and other major DeFi networks. Official Website: https://interlay.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.interlay.io/#/ Block Explorer: https://interlay.subscan.io/ Buy INTR Now!

Interlay (INTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Interlay (INTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 166.55K $ 166.55K $ 166.55K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 67.02M $ 67.02M $ 67.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 All-Time Low: $ 0.002100543285091078 $ 0.002100543285091078 $ 0.002100543285091078 Current Price: $ 0.002485 $ 0.002485 $ 0.002485 Learn more about Interlay (INTR) price

Interlay (INTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Interlay (INTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INTR's tokenomics, explore INTR token's live price!

How to Buy INTR Interested in adding Interlay (INTR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy INTR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy INTR on MEXC now!

Interlay (INTR) Price History Analysing the price history of INTR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore INTR Price History now!

INTR Price Prediction Want to know where INTR might be heading? Our INTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See INTR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!