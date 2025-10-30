The live Intel price today is 40.54 USD. Track real-time INTCON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INTCON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Intel price today is 40.54 USD. Track real-time INTCON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore INTCON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About INTCON

INTCON Price Info

INTCON Official Website

INTCON Tokenomics

INTCON Price Forecast

INTCON History

INTCON Buying Guide

INTCON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

INTCON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Intel Logo

Intel Price(INTCON)

1 INTCON to USD Live Price:

$40.54
$40.54$40.54
-2.43%1D
USD
Intel (INTCON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:59:24 (UTC+8)

Intel (INTCON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 40.54
$ 40.54$ 40.54
24H Low
$ 42.03
$ 42.03$ 42.03
24H High

$ 40.54
$ 40.54$ 40.54

$ 42.03
$ 42.03$ 42.03

$ 42.38863945727811
$ 42.38863945727811$ 42.38863945727811

$ 23.741402264383435
$ 23.741402264383435$ 23.741402264383435

-1.34%

-2.42%

+10.91%

+10.91%

Intel (INTCON) real-time price is $ 40.54. Over the past 24 hours, INTCON traded between a low of $ 40.54 and a high of $ 42.03, showing active market volatility. INTCON's all-time high price is $ 42.38863945727811, while its all-time low price is $ 23.741402264383435.

In terms of short-term performance, INTCON has changed by -1.34% over the past hour, -2.42% over 24 hours, and +10.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Intel (INTCON) Market Information

No.1846

$ 1.96M
$ 1.96M$ 1.96M

$ 55.71K
$ 55.71K$ 55.71K

$ 1.96M
$ 1.96M$ 1.96M

48.24K
48.24K 48.24K

48,242.7049609
48,242.7049609 48,242.7049609

ETH

The current Market Cap of Intel is $ 1.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.71K. The circulating supply of INTCON is 48.24K, with a total supply of 48242.7049609. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.

Intel (INTCON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Intel for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.0097-2.42%
30 Days$ +6.65+19.62%
60 Days$ +25.54+170.26%
90 Days$ +25.54+170.26%
Intel Price Change Today

Today, INTCON recorded a change of $ -1.0097 (-2.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Intel 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +6.65 (+19.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Intel 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INTCON saw a change of $ +25.54 (+170.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Intel 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +25.54 (+170.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Intel (INTCON)?

Check out the Intel Price History page now.

What is Intel (INTCON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Intel is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Intel investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INTCON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Intel on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Intel buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Intel Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Intel (INTCON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Intel (INTCON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Intel.

Check the Intel price prediction now!

Intel (INTCON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Intel (INTCON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about INTCON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Intel (INTCON)

Looking for how to buy Intel? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Intel on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INTCON to Local Currencies

1 Intel(INTCON) to VND
1,066,810.1
1 Intel(INTCON) to AUD
A$61.6208
1 Intel(INTCON) to GBP
30.8104
1 Intel(INTCON) to EUR
34.8644
1 Intel(INTCON) to USD
$40.54
1 Intel(INTCON) to MYR
RM170.268
1 Intel(INTCON) to TRY
1,701.8692
1 Intel(INTCON) to JPY
¥6,243.16
1 Intel(INTCON) to ARS
ARS$58,247.0612
1 Intel(INTCON) to RUB
3,251.7134
1 Intel(INTCON) to INR
3,595.898
1 Intel(INTCON) to IDR
Rp675,666.3964
1 Intel(INTCON) to PHP
2,391.4546
1 Intel(INTCON) to EGP
￡E.1,914.2988
1 Intel(INTCON) to BRL
R$218.1052
1 Intel(INTCON) to CAD
C$56.3506
1 Intel(INTCON) to BDT
4,956.4204
1 Intel(INTCON) to NGN
58,668.2718
1 Intel(INTCON) to COP
$157,743.167
1 Intel(INTCON) to ZAR
R.702.9636
1 Intel(INTCON) to UAH
1,702.2746
1 Intel(INTCON) to TZS
T.Sh.99,852.047
1 Intel(INTCON) to VES
Bs8,878.26
1 Intel(INTCON) to CLP
$38,188.68
1 Intel(INTCON) to PKR
Rs11,474.4416
1 Intel(INTCON) to KZT
21,506.47
1 Intel(INTCON) to THB
฿1,316.7392
1 Intel(INTCON) to TWD
NT$1,246.1996
1 Intel(INTCON) to AED
د.إ148.7818
1 Intel(INTCON) to CHF
Fr32.432
1 Intel(INTCON) to HKD
HK$314.5904
1 Intel(INTCON) to AMD
֏15,520.3336
1 Intel(INTCON) to MAD
.د.م375.4004
1 Intel(INTCON) to MXN
$752.4224
1 Intel(INTCON) to SAR
ريال152.025
1 Intel(INTCON) to ETB
Br6,233.8358
1 Intel(INTCON) to KES
KSh5,240.2004
1 Intel(INTCON) to JOD
د.أ28.74286
1 Intel(INTCON) to PLN
148.7818
1 Intel(INTCON) to RON
лв177.9706
1 Intel(INTCON) to SEK
kr383.103
1 Intel(INTCON) to BGN
лв68.1072
1 Intel(INTCON) to HUF
Ft13,631.1696
1 Intel(INTCON) to CZK
853.7724
1 Intel(INTCON) to KWD
د.ك12.40524
1 Intel(INTCON) to ILS
131.755
1 Intel(INTCON) to BOB
Bs280.1314
1 Intel(INTCON) to AZN
68.918
1 Intel(INTCON) to TJS
SM372.968
1 Intel(INTCON) to GEL
110.2688
1 Intel(INTCON) to AOA
Kz37,158.5586
1 Intel(INTCON) to BHD
.د.ب15.24304
1 Intel(INTCON) to BMD
$40.54
1 Intel(INTCON) to DKK
kr261.483
1 Intel(INTCON) to HNL
L1,066.202
1 Intel(INTCON) to MUR
1,847.4078
1 Intel(INTCON) to NAD
$701.342
1 Intel(INTCON) to NOK
kr408.6432
1 Intel(INTCON) to NZD
$70.5396
1 Intel(INTCON) to PAB
B/.40.54
1 Intel(INTCON) to PGK
K170.6734
1 Intel(INTCON) to QAR
ر.ق147.5656
1 Intel(INTCON) to RSD
дин.4,101.8372
1 Intel(INTCON) to UZS
soʻm488,433.6226
1 Intel(INTCON) to ALL
L3,390.3602
1 Intel(INTCON) to ANG
ƒ72.5666
1 Intel(INTCON) to AWG
ƒ72.5666
1 Intel(INTCON) to BBD
$81.08
1 Intel(INTCON) to BAM
KM68.1072
1 Intel(INTCON) to BIF
Fr119,552.46
1 Intel(INTCON) to BND
$52.2966
1 Intel(INTCON) to BSD
$40.54
1 Intel(INTCON) to JMD
$6,481.9406
1 Intel(INTCON) to KHR
162,811.0724
1 Intel(INTCON) to KMF
Fr17,148.42
1 Intel(INTCON) to LAK
881,304.3302
1 Intel(INTCON) to LKR
රු12,340.7814
1 Intel(INTCON) to MDL
L684.3152
1 Intel(INTCON) to MGA
Ar181,793.522
1 Intel(INTCON) to MOP
P324.32
1 Intel(INTCON) to MVR
620.262
1 Intel(INTCON) to MWK
MK70,381.8994
1 Intel(INTCON) to MZN
MT2,590.9114
1 Intel(INTCON) to NPR
रु5,751.0044
1 Intel(INTCON) to PYG
287,509.68
1 Intel(INTCON) to RWF
Fr58,904.62
1 Intel(INTCON) to SBD
$333.6442
1 Intel(INTCON) to SCR
561.0736
1 Intel(INTCON) to SRD
$1,566.4656
1 Intel(INTCON) to SVC
$354.725
1 Intel(INTCON) to SZL
L701.342
1 Intel(INTCON) to TMT
m142.2954
1 Intel(INTCON) to TND
د.ت119.26868
1 Intel(INTCON) to TTD
$274.4558
1 Intel(INTCON) to UGX
Sh141,241.36
1 Intel(INTCON) to XAF
Fr22,986.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to XCD
$109.458
1 Intel(INTCON) to XOF
Fr22,986.18
1 Intel(INTCON) to XPF
Fr4,175.62
1 Intel(INTCON) to BWP
P543.236
1 Intel(INTCON) to BZD
$81.4854
1 Intel(INTCON) to CVE
$3,843.192
1 Intel(INTCON) to DJF
Fr7,216.12
1 Intel(INTCON) to DOP
$2,603.0734
1 Intel(INTCON) to DZD
د.ج5,268.9838
1 Intel(INTCON) to FJD
$92.0258
1 Intel(INTCON) to GNF
Fr352,495.3
1 Intel(INTCON) to GTQ
Q310.5364
1 Intel(INTCON) to GYD
$8,486.2382
1 Intel(INTCON) to ISK
kr5,026.96

Intel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Intel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Intel Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Intel

How much is Intel (INTCON) worth today?
The live INTCON price in USD is 40.54 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current INTCON to USD price?
The current price of INTCON to USD is $ 40.54. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Intel?
The market cap for INTCON is $ 1.96M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of INTCON?
The circulating supply of INTCON is 48.24K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of INTCON?
INTCON achieved an ATH price of 42.38863945727811 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of INTCON?
INTCON saw an ATL price of 23.741402264383435 USD.
What is the trading volume of INTCON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for INTCON is $ 55.71K USD.
Will INTCON go higher this year?
INTCON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out INTCON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:59:24 (UTC+8)

Intel (INTCON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INTCON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INTCON
INTCON
USD
USD

1 INTCON = 40.54 USD

Trade INTCON

INTCON/USDT
$40.54
$40.54$40.54
-2.52%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,322.03
$108,322.03$108,322.03

-2.85%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,816.93
$3,816.93$3,816.93

-3.41%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02328
$0.02328$0.02328

-36.72%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.57
$187.57$187.57

-4.66%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2682
$2.2682$2.2682

-13.36%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,816.93
$3,816.93$3,816.93

-3.41%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,322.03
$108,322.03$108,322.03

-2.85%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.57
$187.57$187.57

-4.66%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4993
$2.4993$2.4993

-4.83%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18405
$0.18405$0.18405

-3.69%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02163
$0.02163$0.02163

+116.30%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003504
$0.0003504$0.0003504

+460.64%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0036821
$0.0036821$0.0036821

+3,991.22%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137949
$0.137949$0.137949

+47.46%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005097
$0.005097$0.005097

+35.63%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002519
$0.000002519$0.000002519

+33.91%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000125
$0.000000000000000000000125$0.000000000000000000000125

+38.88%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8885
$0.8885$0.8885

+26.92%