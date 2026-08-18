Injective (INJ) Technical Analysis Today The Injective Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INJ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Injective's analysis below. Sign Up

Injective (INJ) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $4.02 -- -10.25% -21.10% -19.60%

Injective Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Injective across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 4.0186 4.0183 R2 4.0183 4.0179 R1 4.0176 4.0177 PP 4.0173 4.0173 S1 4.0166 4.0169 S2 4.0163 4.0167 S3 4.0156 4.0163

Injective Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.49M $9.00 M $9.49 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.38M 3-Day Active Buys $14.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $14.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $36.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $36.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Injective Capital Flow Net Inflow INJUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 4.06 2026-08-17 $0.42 M 4.14 2026-08-16 -$0.47 M 4.13 2026-08-15 $0.21 M 4.20 2026-08-14 -$0.90 M 4.23 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Injective (INJ) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Injective price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume INJ / USDT $4.021 $4.021 $4.021 -2.80% 186.44K (USDT) Trade INJ / USDC $4.015 $4.015 $4.015 -2.85% 14.63K (USDT) Trade