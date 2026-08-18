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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Injective, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Injective, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Injective (INJ) Technical Analysis Today

Injective (INJ) Technical Analysis Today

The Injective Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INJ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Injective's analysis below.

Injective (INJ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$4.02---10.25%-21.10%-19.60%
Know more about Injective Price

Injective Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Injective across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
4.0186
4.0183
R2
4.0183
4.0179
R1
4.0176
4.0177
PP
4.0173
4.0173
S1
4.0166
4.0169
S2
4.0163
4.0167
S3
4.0156
4.0163

Injective Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.49M
$9.00 M
$9.49 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.38M
3-Day Active Buys
$14.57 M
3-Day Active Sells
$14.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$36.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$36.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Injective Capital Flow

Net InflowINJUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M4.06
2026-08-17$0.42 M4.14
2026-08-16-$0.47 M4.13
2026-08-15$0.21 M4.20
2026-08-14-$0.90 M4.23

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Injective

Trade Injective (INJ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Injective price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INJ/USDT
$4.021
$4.021$4.021
-2.80%
186.44K (USDT)
INJ/USDC
$4.015
$4.015$4.015
-2.85%
14.63K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

INJ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INJ
INJ
USD
USD

1 INJ = 4.01 USD