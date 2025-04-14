Injective Logo

Injective (INJ) Live Price Chart

+2.08%(1D)

INJ Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Injective (INJ) today is 8.33 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. INJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Injective Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.24M USD
- Injective price change within the day is +2.08%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the INJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INJ price information.

INJ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Injective for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.1697+2.08%
30 Days$ -1.77-17.53%
60 Days$ -6.72-44.66%
90 Days$ -12.35-59.72%
Injective Price Change Today

Today, INJ recorded a change of $ +0.1697 (+2.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Injective 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -1.77 (-17.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Injective 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, INJ saw a change of $ -6.72 (-44.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Injective 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -12.35 (-59.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

INJ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Injective: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.60%

+2.08%

+22.32%

INJ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Injective (INJ)

Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

Injective is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Injective investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check INJ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Injective on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Injective buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Injective Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Injective, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of INJ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Injective price prediction page.

Injective Price History

Tracing INJ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing INJ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Injective price history page.

How to buy Injective (INJ)

Looking for how to buy Injective? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Injective on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INJ to Local Currencies

1 INJ to VND
213,589.53
1 INJ to AUD
A$13.1614
1 INJ to GBP
6.2475
1 INJ to EUR
7.2471
1 INJ to USD
$8.33
1 INJ to MYR
RM36.7353
1 INJ to TRY
316.8732
1 INJ to JPY
¥1,192.3562
1 INJ to RUB
686.3087
1 INJ to INR
716.0468
1 INJ to IDR
Rp141,186.4195
1 INJ to KRW
11,832.3485
1 INJ to PHP
474.6434
1 INJ to EGP
￡E.424.6634
1 INJ to BRL
R$48.8138
1 INJ to CAD
C$11.4954
1 INJ to BDT
1,012.0117
1 INJ to NGN
13,370.7329
1 INJ to UAH
343.8624
1 INJ to VES
Bs591.43
1 INJ to PKR
Rs2,336.565
1 INJ to KZT
4,313.7738
1 INJ to THB
฿279.3882
1 INJ to TWD
NT$270.0586
1 INJ to AED
د.إ30.5711
1 INJ to CHF
Fr6.7473
1 INJ to HKD
HK$64.5575
1 INJ to MAD
.د.م77.1358
1 INJ to MXN
$167.8495

Injective Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Injective, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Injective Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Injective

