INIT Price(INIT)
The current price of INIT (INIT) today is 0.6975 USD with a current market cap of $ 103.75M USD. INIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INIT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.68M USD
- INIT price change within the day is -1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.75M USD
Track the price changes of INIT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.008973
|-1.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0941
|+15.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3475
|+99.28%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3475
|+99.28%
Today, INIT recorded a change of $ -0.008973 (-1.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.INIT 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0941 (+15.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.INIT 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, INIT saw a change of $ +0.3475 (+99.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.INIT 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3475 (+99.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of INIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-1.27%
-20.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Initia (INIT), an L1 blockchain that unites appchains to unlock their full value through interwoven infrastructure and aligned economics. Initia’s core philosophy is to make opinionated decisions on the underlying infrastructure such as data availability, interoperability, and oracles.
|1 INIT to VND
₫18,354.7125
|1 INIT to AUD
A$1.067175
|1 INIT to GBP
￡0.509175
|1 INIT to EUR
€0.606825
|1 INIT to USD
$0.6975
|1 INIT to MYR
RM2.94345
|1 INIT to TRY
₺27.390825
|1 INIT to JPY
¥100.209825
|1 INIT to RUB
₽53.8749
|1 INIT to INR
₹59.8734
|1 INIT to IDR
Rp11,249.998425
|1 INIT to KRW
₩945.119475
|1 INIT to PHP
₱38.82285
|1 INIT to EGP
￡E.34.63785
|1 INIT to BRL
R$3.89205
|1 INIT to CAD
C$0.9486
|1 INIT to BDT
৳85.255425
|1 INIT to NGN
₦1,093.254525
|1 INIT to UAH
₴28.9044
|1 INIT to VES
Bs67.6575
|1 INIT to PKR
Rs196.7508
|1 INIT to KZT
₸355.8645
|1 INIT to THB
฿22.759425
|1 INIT to TWD
NT$20.88315
|1 INIT to AED
د.إ2.559825
|1 INIT to CHF
Fr0.57195
|1 INIT to HKD
HK$5.4684
|1 INIT to MAD
.د.م6.382125
|1 INIT to MXN
$13.3641
For a more in-depth understanding of INIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
