INI (INI) Information InitVerse is dedicated to building the next-generation Web3 business infrastructure, led by InitVerse Labs, with core products including: INIChain, a base-layer public blockchain featuring the world’s first TfhEVM, a privacy network combining fully homomorphic encryption with EVM. INISaaS, a development platform integrating AI tools to significantly lower the barrier for DApp creation; INICloud, a decentralized cloud service using $INI for settlement to provide vast computing resources for SaaS; and INI Cloud Mining, a cloud mining platform covering all PoW coin types. Leveraging INIChain’s robust privacy, security, and efficiency, InitVerse empowers the developer community, driving a new era of Web3 business powered by SaaS. Official Website: https://www.initverse.org/ Whitepaper: https://resource.inichain.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://iniscan.com/ Buy INI Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.05742
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.05117

INI (INI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of INI (INI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INI's tokenomics, explore INI token's live price!

