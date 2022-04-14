Indigo Protocol (INDY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Indigo Protocol (INDY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Indigo Protocol (INDY) Information Indigo Protocol is a synthetics protocol for on-chain price exposure to digital and real-world assets, built on Cardano. Official Website: https://indigoprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://indigoprotocol.io/paper Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/533bb94a8850ee3ccbe483106489399112b74c905342cb1792a797a0494e4459 Buy INDY Now!

Indigo Protocol (INDY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Indigo Protocol (INDY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.48M $ 16.48M $ 16.48M Total Supply: $ 35.00M $ 35.00M $ 35.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.05M $ 16.05M $ 16.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.92M $ 35.92M $ 35.92M All-Time High: $ 3.49 $ 3.49 $ 3.49 All-Time Low: $ 0.25998980053675613 $ 0.25998980053675613 $ 0.25998980053675613 Current Price: $ 1.0263 $ 1.0263 $ 1.0263 Learn more about Indigo Protocol (INDY) price

Indigo Protocol (INDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Indigo Protocol (INDY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INDY's tokenomics, explore INDY token's live price!

