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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Index, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Index, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About INDEX

INDEX Price Info

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The Index (INDEX) Technical Analysis Today

The Index (INDEX) Technical Analysis Today

The The Index Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INDEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Index's analysis below.

The Index (INDEX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005696---44.64%-61.57%+89.86%
Know more about The Index Price

The Index Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Index across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 5
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00565
0.00563
R2
0.00563
0.00561
R1
0.00562
0.00561
PP
0.0056
0.0056
S1
0.00559
0.00558
S2
0.00557
0.00558
S3
0.00556
0.00557

The Index Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

The Index Capital Flow

Net InflowINDEXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about The Index

Trade The Index (INDEX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Index price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INDEX/USD1
$0.005722
$0.005722$0.005722
-13.32%
8.23M (USDT)
INDEX/USDT
$0.005696
$0.005696$0.005696
-14.12%
9.87M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

INDEX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INDEX
INDEX
USD
USD

1 INDEX = 0.005696 USD