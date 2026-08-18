The Index (INDEX) Technical Analysis Today The The Index Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into INDEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Index's analysis below. Sign Up

The Index (INDEX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.005696 -- -44.64% -61.57% +89.86%

The Index Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Index across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 17 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00565 0.00563 R2 0.00563 0.00561 R1 0.00562 0.00561 PP 0.0056 0.0056 S1 0.00559 0.00558 S2 0.00557 0.00558 S3 0.00556 0.00557

The Index Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. The Index Capital Flow Net Inflow INDEXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade The Index (INDEX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Index price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume INDEX / USD1 $0.005722 $0.005722 $0.005722 -13.32% 8.23M (USDT) Trade INDEX / USDT $0.005696 $0.005696 $0.005696 -14.12% 9.87M (USDT) Trade