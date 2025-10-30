What is INFINIT (IN)

INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all. INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all.

INFINIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your INFINIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about INFINIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your INFINIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

INFINIT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will INFINIT (IN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your INFINIT (IN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for INFINIT.

Check the INFINIT price prediction now!

INFINIT (IN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INFINIT (IN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy INFINIT (IN)

Looking for how to buy INFINIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase INFINIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IN to Local Currencies

Try Converter

INFINIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of INFINIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INFINIT How much is INFINIT (IN) worth today? The live IN price in USD is 0.1191 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current IN to USD price? $ 0.1191 . Check out The current price of IN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of INFINIT? The market cap for IN is $ 30.86M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of IN? The circulating supply of IN is 259.07M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IN? IN achieved an ATH price of 0.330328543984695 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IN? IN saw an ATL price of 0.053529767930225576 USD . What is the trading volume of IN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IN is $ 138.44K USD . Will IN go higher this year? IN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

INFINIT (IN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets