The live INFINIT price today is 0.1191 USD. Track real-time IN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

INFINIT Logo

INFINIT Price(IN)

1 IN to USD Live Price:

$0.1191
$0.1191$0.1191
+0.45%1D
USD
INFINIT (IN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:33:32 (UTC+8)

INFINIT (IN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11722
$ 0.11722$ 0.11722
24H Low
$ 0.12822
$ 0.12822$ 0.12822
24H High

$ 0.11722
$ 0.11722$ 0.11722

$ 0.12822
$ 0.12822$ 0.12822

$ 0.330328543984695
$ 0.330328543984695$ 0.330328543984695

$ 0.053529767930225576
$ 0.053529767930225576$ 0.053529767930225576

-0.11%

+0.45%

-12.04%

-12.04%

INFINIT (IN) real-time price is $ 0.1191. Over the past 24 hours, IN traded between a low of $ 0.11722 and a high of $ 0.12822, showing active market volatility. IN's all-time high price is $ 0.330328543984695, while its all-time low price is $ 0.053529767930225576.

In terms of short-term performance, IN has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, +0.45% over 24 hours, and -12.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

INFINIT (IN) Market Information

No.667

$ 30.86M
$ 30.86M$ 30.86M

$ 138.44K
$ 138.44K$ 138.44K

$ 119.10M
$ 119.10M$ 119.10M

259.07M
259.07M 259.07M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.90%

ETH

The current Market Cap of INFINIT is $ 30.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.44K. The circulating supply of IN is 259.07M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.10M.

INFINIT (IN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of INFINIT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0005335+0.45%
30 Days$ +0.03381+39.64%
60 Days$ +0.04591+62.72%
90 Days$ +0.0991+495.50%
INFINIT Price Change Today

Today, IN recorded a change of $ +0.0005335 (+0.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

INFINIT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03381 (+39.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

INFINIT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IN saw a change of $ +0.04591 (+62.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

INFINIT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0991 (+495.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of INFINIT (IN)?

Check out the INFINIT Price History page now.

What is INFINIT (IN)

INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all.

INFINIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your INFINIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about INFINIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your INFINIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

INFINIT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will INFINIT (IN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your INFINIT (IN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for INFINIT.

Check the INFINIT price prediction now!

INFINIT (IN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of INFINIT (IN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy INFINIT (IN)

Looking for how to buy INFINIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase INFINIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

INFINIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of INFINIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official INFINIT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About INFINIT

How much is INFINIT (IN) worth today?
The live IN price in USD is 0.1191 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IN to USD price?
The current price of IN to USD is $ 0.1191. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of INFINIT?
The market cap for IN is $ 30.86M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IN?
The circulating supply of IN is 259.07M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IN?
IN achieved an ATH price of 0.330328543984695 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IN?
IN saw an ATL price of 0.053529767930225576 USD.
What is the trading volume of IN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IN is $ 138.44K USD.
Will IN go higher this year?
IN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

