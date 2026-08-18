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The live Immunefi price today is 0.00237 GBP.IMU market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time IMU to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Immunefi price today is 0.00237 GBP.IMU market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time IMU to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Immunefi Logo

Immunefi Price(IMU)

1 IMU to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00173083
￡0.00173083￡0.00173083
-3.85%1D
GBP
Immunefi (IMU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:48:02 (UTC+8)

Immunefi Price Today

The live Immunefi (IMU) price today is ￡ 0.00237, with a 3.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current IMU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00237 per IMU.

Immunefi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IMU. During the last 24 hours, IMU traded between ￡ 0.00235 (low) and ￡ 0.002643 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IMU moved +0.72% in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.74K.

Immunefi (IMU) Market Information

--
----

￡ 62.74K
￡ 62.74K￡ 62.74K

￡ 23.70M
￡ 23.70M￡ 23.70M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Immunefi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.74K. The circulating supply of IMU is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 23.70M.

Immunefi Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.00235
￡ 0.00235￡ 0.00235
24H Low
￡ 0.002643
￡ 0.002643￡ 0.002643
24H High

￡ 0.00235
￡ 0.00235￡ 0.00235

￡ 0.002643
￡ 0.002643￡ 0.002643

--
----

--
----

+0.72%

-3.85%

-1.34%

-1.34%

Immunefi (IMU) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Immunefi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00006931-3.85%
30 Days￡ +0.001314+124.43%
60 Days￡ +0.000461+24.14%
90 Days￡ +0.000166+7.53%
Immunefi Price Change Today

Today, IMU recorded a change of ￡ -0.00006931 (-3.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Immunefi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.001314 (+124.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Immunefi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IMU saw a change of ￡ +0.000461 (+24.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Immunefi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000166 (+7.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Immunefi (IMU)?

Check out the Immunefi Price History page now.

Analysis for Immunefi

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Immunefi recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Immunefi market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the IMU market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** IMU_USDT is currently trading at 0.003192 on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned below the central pivot level of 0.003236, indicating a bearish bias within the pivot zone. The moving average cluster is signaling a buy setup, with price action remaining above the major moving averages, maintaining a short-term bullish structure. At present, the price is only 44 basis points away from the central pivot, suggesting it is fluctuating within a critical equilibrium range. **Momentum Status** The MACD has generated a death cross signal, diverging from the bullish signals provided by the MA and EMA clusters. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral range, while the fast and slow momentum indicators are pointing in opposite directions. A divergence between short-term and medium-term momentum is evident, with price movements confined to a narrow trading range. **Key Price Levels** Resistance level R1 is located at 0.003357, approximately 5.2% above the current price, with the central pivot at 0.003236 serving as a nearby reference point. On the downside, support level S1 stands at 0.003028, roughly 5.1% below the current price, while S2 at 0.002907 acts as a more distant support reference.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Immunefi's prices?

Several key factors influence Immunefi (IMU) token prices:

1. Platform adoption - Growth in bug bounty programs and security audits increases demand
2. DeFi security trends - Rising hack incidents boost platform relevance
3. Token utility - Staking rewards, governance rights, and payment mechanisms
4. Market sentiment - Overall crypto market conditions affect price movements
5. Partnership announcements - Collaborations with major DeFi protocols drive interest
6. Supply mechanics - Token burns, vesting schedules, and circulating supply changes
7. Competition - Other security-focused platforms impact market share
8. Regulatory environment - Security compliance requirements influence adoption

Why do people want to know Immunefi's price today?

People want to know Immunefi (IMU) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, and market analysis. Traders need real-time prices to execute buy/sell orders at optimal times. Investors track daily price movements to assess their holdings' performance and adjust strategies accordingly.

Price Prediction for Immunefi

Immunefi (IMU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IMU in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Immunefi (IMU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Immunefi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Immunefi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for IMU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Immunefi Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Immunefi in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Immunefi? Buying IMU is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Immunefi. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Immunefi (IMU) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Immunefi will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Immunefi (IMU) Guide

What can you do with Immunefi

Owning Immunefi allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Immunefi (IMU) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Immunefi (IMU)

Immunefi, the leading crowdsourced security platform for web3, was founded in 2020 with a clear mission: to make web3 safe for onboarding the world.

Immunefi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Immunefi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Immunefi Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI ApplicationsArtificial Intelligence (AI)CoinList Launchpad

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Immunefi

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:48:02 (UTC+8)

Immunefi (IMU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Immunefi

IMU USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IMU with leverage. Explore IMU USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Immunefi (IMU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Immunefi price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IMU/USDT
￡0.0017301
￡0.0017301￡0.0017301
-3.93%
25.24M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IMU-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

IMU
IMU
GBP
GBP

1 IMU = 0.0017301 GBP