Immunefi Price Today

The live Immunefi (IMU) price today is ￡ 0.00237, with a 3.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current IMU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00237 per IMU.

Immunefi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IMU. During the last 24 hours, IMU traded between ￡ 0.00235 (low) and ￡ 0.002643 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IMU moved +0.72% in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.74K.

Immunefi (IMU) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 62.74K￡ 62.74K ￡ 62.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 23.70M￡ 23.70M ￡ 23.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Immunefi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.74K. The circulating supply of IMU is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 23.70M.