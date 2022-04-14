Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics
Imagen Network (IMAGE) Information
Imagen Network is the world’s first decentralized social networking platform fully powered by AI. It combines advanced models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion with blockchain technology, allowing users to create, customize, and securely manage digital content. Designed for scalability and security, Imagen Network empowers creativity, content ownership, and decentralized interactions in Web3.
Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Imagen Network (IMAGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Imagen Network (IMAGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Imagen Network (IMAGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IMAGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IMAGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand IMAGE's tokenomics, explore IMAGE token's live price!
How to Buy IMAGE
Interested in adding Imagen Network (IMAGE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy IMAGE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Imagen Network (IMAGE) Price History
Analysing the price history of IMAGE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
IMAGE Price Prediction
Want to know where IMAGE might be heading? Our IMAGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Imagen Network (IMAGE)
Amount
1 IMAGE = 0.00194 USD