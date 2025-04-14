What is Infinitar (IGT)

Infinitar is a 3v3 and 5v5 competitive multiplayer online battle arena that is fun to play, durable, and highly social, presenting the most prominent features of MOBA games.

Infinitar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IGT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Infinitar on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Infinitar buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Infinitar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Infinitar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Infinitar Price History

Tracing IGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IGT's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Infinitar (IGT)

Looking for how to buy Infinitar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Infinitar on MEXC.

IGT to Local Currencies

1 IGT to VND ₫ 7,099.9929 1 IGT to AUD A$ 0.437502 1 IGT to GBP ￡ 0.207675 1 IGT to EUR € 0.243672 1 IGT to USD $ 0.2769 1 IGT to MYR RM 1.221129 1 IGT to TRY ₺ 10.530507 1 IGT to JPY ¥ 39.629928 1 IGT to RUB ₽ 22.772256 1 IGT to INR ₹ 23.827245 1 IGT to IDR Rp 4,693.219635 1 IGT to KRW ₩ 393.881943 1 IGT to PHP ₱ 15.797145 1 IGT to EGP ￡E. 14.119131 1 IGT to BRL R$ 1.622634 1 IGT to CAD C$ 0.384891 1 IGT to BDT ৳ 33.640581 1 IGT to NGN ₦ 444.460497 1 IGT to UAH ₴ 11.430432 1 IGT to VES Bs 19.6599 1 IGT to PKR Rs 77.67045 1 IGT to KZT ₸ 143.395434 1 IGT to THB ฿ 9.301071 1 IGT to TWD NT$ 8.966022 1 IGT to AED د.إ 1.016223 1 IGT to CHF Fr 0.224289 1 IGT to HKD HK$ 2.145975 1 IGT to MAD .د.م 2.564094 1 IGT to MXN $ 5.56569

Infinitar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Infinitar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Infinitar What is the price of Infinitar (IGT) today? The live price of Infinitar (IGT) is 0.2769 USD . What is the market cap of Infinitar (IGT)? The current market cap of Infinitar is $ 19.51M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of IGT by its real-time market price of 0.2769 USD . What is the circulating supply of Infinitar (IGT)? The current circulating supply of Infinitar (IGT) is 70.47M USD . What was the highest price of Infinitar (IGT)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Infinitar (IGT) is 0.8193 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Infinitar (IGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Infinitar (IGT) is $ 287.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!