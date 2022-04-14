InfiniteAI (IFAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into InfiniteAI (IFAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

InfiniteAI (IFAI) Information By integrating advanced artificial intelligence technologies, InfiniteAI revolutionizes content creation across multiple media types. It empowers creators, developers, and businesses to generate, edit, and manage content with unprecedented efficiency and customization. Official Website: https://infiniteai.one Whitepaper: https://docs.infiniteai.one Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xdB5A2965C5b8eFE8cf9C8aaF0BcAE613efAa9bB1 Buy IFAI Now!

InfiniteAI (IFAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 2.9083
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0000000028

InfiniteAI (IFAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of InfiniteAI (IFAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IFAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IFAI's tokenomics, explore IFAI token's live price!

