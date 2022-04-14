Ideaology (IDEA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ideaology (IDEA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ideaology (IDEA) Information Ideaology is a blockchain project that strives to connect three types of users on one unique business network platform. Official Website: https://ideaology.io Whitepaper: https://global-uploads.webflow.com/5eaabc1f881f9827599091f1/5fa8956e5c7efe44f6bf17cd_White%20Paper%20v2.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xa26df7f21d752bcd3a413ba496485d87d65eef8f Buy IDEA Now!

Market Cap: $ 370.00K
Total Supply: $ 5.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 5.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 370.00K
All-Time High: $ 0.3216
All-Time Low: $ 0.00005293866037595
Current Price: $ 0.000074

Ideaology (IDEA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ideaology (IDEA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDEA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDEA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IDEA's tokenomics, explore IDEA token's live price!

