SPACE ID (ID) Technical Analysis Today The SPACE ID Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ID's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SPACE ID's analysis below. Sign Up

SPACE ID (ID) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02709 -- -2.80% -18.87% -6.27%

SPACE ID Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SPACE ID across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 4 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02706 0.02705 R2 0.02705 0.02705 R1 0.02705 0.02705 PP 0.02704 0.02704 S1 0.02704 0.02704 S2 0.02703 0.02704 S3 0.02703 0.02703

SPACE ID Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $6.62 M $6.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SPACE ID Capital Flow Net Inflow IDUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.08 M 0.03 2026-08-17 -$0.07 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.11 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.08 M 0.03 2026-08-14 $0.05 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SPACE ID (ID) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SPACE ID price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ID / USDT $0.02709 $0.02709 $0.02709 -4.10% 2.35M (USDT) Trade